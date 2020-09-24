Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Growth Current Scenario, Global Analysis & Regional Forecast to 2027
Growth of the needle free injection system is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases & rise occurrences of contagious diseases due to needlestickPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The needle-free injection is a technology that enables the delivery of drug through skin by employing various drug propelling forces such as shock waves, Lorentz, electrophoresis, or pressure by gas. The technology eliminates the use of hypodermic needles as a drug delivery system. In addition, this technology is utilized for mass immunization programs, by eliminating the chances of needle infection and other complications, which arise from traditional needle delivery systems.
The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System market. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2027, product outline, the organization's required raw materials, and others growth factors.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market:
Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players Antares Pharma, Inc. Endo International PLC, Pharmajet, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medical International Technology, Inc., Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group, Penject Corporation, and Crossject SA Provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.
Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Segmentation:
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System market. Key segments analyzed in the research by Product (Jet, Spring, Laser, and Vibration), and (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, and Others) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, and Others) by End User and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
