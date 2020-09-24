Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,429,704), deaths (34,839), and recoveries (1,175,855) by region:
Central (57,334 cases; 1,072 deaths; 49,679 recoveries): Burundi (476; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,690; 416; 19,124), CAR (4,802; 62; 1,830), Chad (1,164; 81; 997), Congo (5,005; 89; 3,920), DRC (10,555; 271; 10,051), Equatorial Guinea (5,018; 83; 4,509), Gabon (8,716; 54; 7,906), Sao Tome & Principe (908; 15; 880)
Eastern (163,432; 3,211; 92,292): Comoros (470; 7; 453), Djibouti (5,407; 61; 5,338), Eritrea (364; 0; 309), Ethiopia (71,083; 1,141; 29,253), Kenya (37,348; 664; 24,253), Madagascar (16,191; 227; 14,883), Mauritius (367; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,779; 27; 2,995), Seychelles (143; 0; 136), Somalia (3,465; 98; 2,877), South Sudan (2,664; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,578; 836; 6,760), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (7,064; 70; 3,226)
Northern (310,550; 10,548; 241,540): Algeria (50,403; 1,998; 35,428), Egypt (102,375; 5,822; 91,843), Libya (30,097; 473; 16,430), Mauritania (7,425; 161; 7,028), Morocco (107,743; 1,918; 88,244), Tunisia (12,479; 174; 2,541), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (724,902; 17,425; 638,372): Angola (4,363; 159; 1,473), Botswana (2,567; 13; 624), Eswatini (5,343; 108; 4,693), Lesotho (1,554; 35; 782), Malawi (5,746; 179; 4,140), Mozambique (7,262; 49; 4,350), Namibia (10,663; 117; 8,431), South Africa (665,188; 16,206; 594,229), Zambia (14,491; 332; 13,643), Zimbabwe (7,725; 227; 6,007)
Western (173,486; 2,583; 153,972): Benin (2,294, 40; 1,954), Burkina Faso (1,929; 56; 1,252), Cape Verde (5,412; 54; 4,837), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,430; 120; 18,875), Gambia (3,542; 110; 2,011), Ghana (46,153; 299; 45,299), Guinea (10,434; 65; 9,801), Guinea-Bissau (2,303; 39; 1,468), Liberia (1,338; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,034; 130; 2,382), Niger (1,193; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (57,724; 1,102; 48,985), Senegal (14,816; 304; 11,818), Sierra Leone (2,183; 72; 1,665), Togo (1,701; 41; 1,297)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).