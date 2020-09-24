Illumio Positioned as a Leader in Zero Trust

Pioneer of end-to-end segmentation receives highest scores in analyst evaluation in every primary category: current offering, strategy, and market presence

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the leading provider of end-to-end segmentation, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report. The report evaluated 15 vendors based on 19 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.



“In the past, Illumio delivered a strong platform focused on visibility and analytics that provided clear and useable information on the entirety of an infrastructure,” writes Chase Cunningham, Zero Trust expert and VP, principal analyst serving security & risk professionals, Forrester, in the report. “The vendor has continued that powerful capability but has now bolstered that efficacy with a move to the endpoint. By teaming with CrowdStrike, a leading endpoint security provider, Illumio has helped bridge the gap in security beyond the perimeter for organizations and is well aligned for the future of work… Enterprises looking for a solution that is ahead of the requirements for the future of work and want a holistic ZT offering should evaluate Illumio.”

Illumio received the highest marks possible in eleven of the evaluation criteria, including ‘Future State of Zero Trust infrastructure’, which appraised vendors on their ability to enable Zero Trust (ZT) for remote workforces and distributed environments, and ‘ZT Mission Completion’, which assessed vendors on whether or not they facilitated the successful completion of ZT goals for their customers. According to the report, “reference customers indicate that the platform is able to ‘bolt into’ organizations’ existing security tooling and up level the capability significantly.”

“There are unmistakable signs of the uptake and proliferation of Zero Trust as championed by Chase Cunningham and the team at Forrester,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and co-founder of Illumio. “NIST publishing their Zero Trust Architecture document (NIST 800-207), along with DISA and NSA teaming up to deliver a Zero Trust reference architecture also confirms that Zero Trust is here to stay—and we couldn’t agree more with this mindset. We're thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a top provider of Zero Trust, which we believe not only speaks to our vision and strategy, but also our superior product and overall execution in the market.”

Illumio Core (formerly known as Illumio ASP) delivers visibility and segmentation for workloads and containers in data centers, private clouds and all public cloud environments. With the recent introduction of Illumio Edge to bring Zero Trust to the endpoint, Illumio is the only end-to-end segmentation solution, stopping the spread of ransomware by eliminating lateral movement on laptops and desktops. By combining Illumio’s powerful platform with the core principle of least privilege, Illumio has become the definitive leader in Zero Trust.



“We’re delighted that Illumio is being recognized as a Leader and that it is driving the Zero Trust movement and delivering a powerful platform that protects organizations around the world,” said Dr. Steve Herrod, Managing Director, General Catalyst. “Their recent launch of Illumio Edge, a cloud-delivered solution that brings Zero Trust to the endpoint, demonstrates their ongoing innovation and business savvy.”

