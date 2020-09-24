Zac Brown’s Camp Southern Ground Resumes On-site Programming with Two Veteran Transition Programs

/EIN News/ -- Fayetteville, GA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned non-profit organization founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, has re-opened its doors to veterans for the first time since on-site programming was postponed last spring due to COVID-19.

If you have ever been to a Zac Brown Band concert, you've seen evidence of Zac Brown's strong devotion to country. He believes it is our obligation to honor and care for the men and women who have fought for our country upon their return home. With the spread of COVID-19 and the ensuing social distancing restrictions, reopening Camp Southern Ground to meet the needs of these Warriors has been of the utmost importance. Social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide. While this has been a challenge for everyone, it has hit veterans especially hard and they need support more than ever.

“We have seen an increased demand in programming since the start of COVID-19 due to the anxiety, financial instability and limited socialization felt by our nation’s veterans. We remained connected with our veterans through virtual programming, but we know the importance of building community and support face-to-face,” says Mike Dobbs, Camp Southern Ground CEO.

Camp Southern Ground remains committed to supporting veteran mental health and wellbeing with two on-site programs. Warrior Week, their signature 12-month workforce and wellness program, begins with a high-touch week at Camp. The goal of this week is to help transitioning veterans discover their strengths, define their purpose, and develop an action plan for a productive and fulfilling life after service.

Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), which also starts with a high-touch week at Camp, is the nation’s first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and/or combat stress. Delivered in partnership with the Boulder Crest Foundation, this 18-month program delivers training for veterans to regain the capacity to regulate their thoughts, feelings, and actions, as well as improve their physical, emotional, spiritual, and economic well-being.

"The words ‘life-changing’ can’t even begin to describe this program and staff." – Travis, USMC Veteran



"I learned how to believe in and depend on myself again." – Mike, US Army Veteran



"Warrior PATHH saved my life." – Dustin, US Army Veteran

Supported in part by generous partners and supporters, both Warrior programs are offered at no cost to veterans from across the U.S.

If you or someone you know is a post-9/11 veteran struggling to find your new mission in life after military service, Camp Southern Ground can help. Visit CampSouthernGround.org /veteran-programs or call (678)561-9600 to learn more and apply.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of farmland about 30 miles south of Atlanta and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans. The mission of Camp Southern Ground is to provide extraordinary experiences for individuals to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world.

During summer months, on-site programming shifts from veterans to youth. For June and July, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children ages 7-17 with programs that challenge, educate, and inspire. Typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges, underserved youth, and those with family members serving in the military come together to connect with new friends, celebrate individual differences, explore nature and eat delicious, healthy food. Much more than just a week away from home, summer camp can change a child’s life.

