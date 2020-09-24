Delaware Recognized for 25th Consecutive Year of Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Delaware its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the State’s fiscal year 2019 comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). This is the 25th consecutive year the State has received this award, which is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“To have earned this award for 25 consecutive years is both a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the professionalism of financial personnel throughout State agencies,” said Governor John Carney. “I am proud that our Administration has continued to build upon and strengthen Delaware’s commitment to meeting the highest standards for fiscal disclosure and transparency.”

“The Department of Finance is committed to providing Delaware’s citizens, taxpayers and investors concise and accurate information about our state’s financial health,” said Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. “Being recognized for a clear and thorough presentation of the state’s financial condition is the culmination of hard work throughout the year by hundreds of state financial staff and officers responsible for handling taxpayer funds with diligence and integrity.”

“The Division of Accounting’s Financial Accounting and Reporting Section (FARS), along with fiscal employees throughout State agencies and school districts have proven their dedication to releasing timely and accurate reporting, as well as their commitment to continuous accountability and transparency in our state government,” said Division of Accounting Director Jane Cole.

The FY2019 CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, IL, and Washington, D.C. Visit http://www.gfoa.org/ for more information.

The CAFR is available to the public at https://accountingfiles.delaware.gov/docs/2019cafr.pdf.