Family Services of Greater Vancouver Announces Appointment of Maria Howard as CEO

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a comprehensive search, the Board of Directors of Family Services of Greater Vancouver is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Howard as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Howard succeeds Karin Kirkpatrick who announced in July 2020 that she would be leaving the Agency this month to pursue elected office.



Terry Anne Boyles, Chair of FSGV’s Board of Directors, shared her enthusiasm for the appointment. “Maria is a results-driven, transformational leader who brings a track record of innovation and growth, rooted in a deep care for the community. From her strength in advocacy and government relations, to her ability to inspire and mobilize community fundraisers and volunteers, she is a champion for those in need, and will lead the Agency with commitment and vision. We know that she and the team at FSGV are a great fit and we are excited about expanding FSGV’s community impact under her leadership.”



“I am thrilled to be joining FSGV as CEO, and look forward to leading its wonderful team of caring professionals,” said Ms. Howard. “As a leader, I have always used my strategic and person-centered approach to drive change, seek new opportunities to serve clients and stakeholders and achieve results beyond the established brand of the organization – and my time with FSGV will be no different. I have been an admirer of FSGV for many years, and have seen the life-changing impact its people and programs have had on so many in our region. Together, with passion, innovation and collaboration, I know that we will continue to provide best-in-class support for those we serve, and ensure the sustainability and ongoing success of this critically important organization.”



Ms. Howard joins FSGV following seven years as Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., one of the province’s top health charities. In her time with ASBC, Ms. Howard strengthened its ties with the Province and community supporters alike; led the development of Dementia-Friendly Communities in Canada; and worked to amplify the voices of people impacted by the disease. In her tenure, ASBC’s budget and associated impact grew by 150%, aligning with two successful strategic plans.



Ms. Howard has decades of leadership in the health-care sector, as well as provincial and national governance experience. She holds an MBA in Leadership from the University of Athabasca and an M.Ed. in Rehabilitation from the University of Washington. With extensive business experience combined with previous roles both as a rehabilitation counselor and in health-care sector leadership, Ms. Howard joins FSGV with directly relevant operational experience, underpinned by a fundamental commitment to caring and inclusive communities.



Added Ms. Boyles: “On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Karin Kirkpatrick for her committed leadership and many important contributions to FSGV during her time as CEO. Karin has provided FSGV with the foundation required for the organization to look ahead with confidence. All of us associated with FSGV wish Karin well as she embarks on this new phase of her career in continued service of the community.”



Ms. Howard‘s appointment is effective October 19, 2020.

About Family Services of Greater Vancouver

Founded in 1928, Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) is a registered charity that supports thousands of families and individuals across the Lower Mainland living in need, in crisis or with trauma. Our over fifty programs, services, workshops and groups help people build resiliency, develop skills and knowledge, and gain the confidence to make positive changes in their lives.

