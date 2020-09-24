As Sri Lanka Blocks Thileepan Memorial Events Inside Sri Lanka, TGTE is Organizing Online Event Worldwide to Pay Homage!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

As Sri Lanka blocks remembrance events for Martyr Thileepan inside Sri Lanka, The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing an online (Virtual) Remembrance Event for Thileepan on Saturday (26th).

TGTE is inviting Tamils around the world to join this event to pay homage to Thileepan.

Thileepan died after a protest hunger strike against Sri Lankan Government sponsored Sinhalese settlements (Colonization) in Tamil areas.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) sent an urgent appeal to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly & Association and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, urging them to help Thileepan’s memorial to be observed peacefully in Sri Lanka.

This appeal was sent after several Magistrates, at the request of the Police, banned remembrance of Martyr Thilleepan, who died after a protest hunger strike against Sri Lankan Government sponsored Sinhalese settlements (Colonization) in Tamil areas.

Two days ago Tamil political parties jointly urged Sri Lankan President to lift the ban on remembering Martyr Thileepan. In that letter they said that “The prohibition has caused severe pain of mind and emotional impact on the collective consciousness of our people”

The appeal to the UN was submitted by Global Diligence LLP - International law and human rights compliance - on behalf of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).

The appeal urges UN Special Rapporteur to:

• Send an URGENT Communication to the Sri Lankan Government, urging it to ensure that all Sri Lankan public authorities respect the Tamil’s right to pay homage to Lt Col Thileepan, through peaceful assembly and expression, at this years’ events. In particular, that:

• The current prohibition on the 2020 Annual Commemoration to pay homage to Lt Col Thileepan and related celebrations, is immediately lifted;

• All Sri Lankan public authorities respect the Tamil’s right to peaceful assembly with respect to the 2020 Annual Commemoration, without any further unwarranted interference.

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


