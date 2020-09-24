Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Guinea-Bissau Independence Day

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Guinea-Bissau as you celebrate your Independence Day.

As our countries continue to combat COVID-19, we are encouraged by our shared commitment to peace and security, economic growth, and a stable, democratic government in Guinea-Bissau.

I offer my best wishes to Bissau-Guineans all over the world as you celebrate the 47th anniversary of your independence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.

