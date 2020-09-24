Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proposals Sought for MT Potato Research & Market Development Program

Proposals due October 28, 2020

The Montana Potato Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program. Proposals should relate to demonstration projects, applied research, and market development projects designed to address needs and opportunities for the Montana potato industry.

The committee has established the following research priorities for the 2020-2021 funding cycle:

  1. Management of potato viruses and their vectors;
  2. Stem and tuber diseases caused by fungi and bacteria (such as blackleg, scab, soft rot and ringrot); and
  3. Weeds as alternate hosts for potato pathogens.

The committee will review proposals at the first regular meeting of the year and will then make recommendations to the department for funding. Projects must be innovative and not duplicate relevant research already available to Montana potato producers. If relevant research is available, the applicant must explain how the proposed research will build upon the previous research.

Montana continues to be a major producer of potatoes and seed potatoes. In 2018, Montana produced close to 3.4 million cwt of potatoes and the total value of potato production topped $49.8 million.

Visit https://funding.mt.gov/index.do to apply. All applications must be submitted through the Montana Webgrants system. Questions on applications should be directed to the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program, P.O. Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201 or by contacting Dani Jones at (406) 444-2402 or via email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.

