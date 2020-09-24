PM Consulting Group Named to 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50 List

PMCG Ranked #11 With Five-Year Revenue Growth of 92.6 Percent

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50 list.



PMCG was ranked 11th on the prestigious list with five-year revenue growth of 92.6 percent. The full rankings can be viewed here.

The Washington Technology Fast 50 rankings were developed to celebrate the depth and diversity of small businesses in the federal market and to recognize some of the fastest-growing GovCon firms. This year's listing was based on revenue from 2015 through 2019.

“We are very pleased to be included on such a well-known and respected list” said Walter Barnes III, President of PM Consulting Group. “The last few years have been ones of high growth and achievement for PMCG. We look to keep this momentum growing through unparalleled client service and unmatched expertise in the government sector.”

This listing comes at a time of staggering growth for the company. PMCG recently hired its 100th employee with an additional 40 employees onboarding this month. The company maintains a headquarters in Towson, Maryland and has opened a new Washington D.C. office to better serve its USAID and DoD clients.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA IT Schedule 70 (47QTCA20D002J); and GSA PSS (GS-00F-166GA)



