Cisco & Logitech Benefit as Video Conferencing Equipment Market Rebounds

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research from Synergy Research shows that the video conferencing equipment market returned to growth in Q2 after a run of four soft quarters. Worldwide revenues grew 11% compared with the second quarter of 2019. While the USB video conferencing segment continues to grow strongly, it was particularly notable that the traditional video conferencing systems segment returned to growth in the quarter. Cisco’s leadership in traditional video conferencing systems enabled it to claim a 47% share of the total video conferencing equipment market. Logitech continues to dominate the USB segment and its share of the total market grew to 17% in Q2. Cisco and Logitech are followed by Poly, Huawei and Aver.

Sales of video conferencing equipment were almost $500 million in Q2, driven by 34% year-on-year growth in the USB segment and 3% growth in the traditional systems segment. While North America remains the biggest regional market, it was the EMEA region that had by far the highest growth rate. Over the last twelve months, total worldwide system sales were approaching the $2 billion mark.

“USB technology is more cost efficient and easier to use than traditional video codec systems and is also well aligned with flexible, cloud-based operations,” said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group’s founder and one of its Chief Analysts. “The Conferencing SaaS market grew by 64% in Q2, driven primarily by VaaS which more than doubled in size. This booming VaaS market is helping to pull through strong demand growth for video conferencing equipment. USB is the main beneficiary but sales of traditional video conferencing end points are also once again on the rise.”

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on enterprise collaboration and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group ( www.srgresearch.com ) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy’s market data, please contact Heather Gallo @ hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-852-3330 extension 101.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11f00ef5-e1ca-46ae-a462-e1806383e465