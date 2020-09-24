Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% | GME

/EIN News/ -- ALTADENA, California, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market will grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2020-2026.



Key Market Insights:

Major players in the feminine hygiene market include Nannocare Inc. 2020, iPulse Medical Ltd., Loon Lab Inc., my.Flow, Inc., Conceivable Inc., Ava Science, Inc., Dame, Biowink GmbH, Flo Health, Inc., Tempdrop LLC., Valley Electronics AG, Mira, Kindara, BellBeat, Ovia Health, Glow, Inc., Cycles, YONO LABS, FairHeaven Health, and Fertility Focus Limited.

The fertility tracking application will grow faster than other applications during 2020-2026

The period tracking software/apps segment will be the largest segment in the feminine hygiene market as per the type of product is taken into consideration

The E-commerce platform will have a greater market share in terms of the type of end-user or customer during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific will grow the fastest during the forecast period whereas the largest segment is the North American region



Browse 79 Figures and 140 Market Data Tables spread across 138 Pages on "Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-feminine-care-market-2235

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Products



o Smart Tampons

o Smart Menstrual Pads

o Smart Menstrual Cups

o Fertility/Ovulation Monitoring Devices/Bands

o Smart Tampons o Smart Menstrual Pads o Smart Menstrual Cups o Fertility/Ovulation Monitoring Devices/Bands Tracking Apps/ Software

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Fertility

Menstruation

Other Applications



Global Feminine Hygiene Market, End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

Supermarket

General Store

Retail Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce platforms

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC]

Central & South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of CSA]

Middle East & Africa [Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA]



Browse the Global Smart Feminine Care Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-feminine-care-market-2235

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php