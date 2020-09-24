Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,818 in the last 365 days.

Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% | GME

/EIN News/ -- ALTADENA, California, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market will grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2020-2026.

Key Market Insights:

  • Major players in the feminine hygiene market include Nannocare Inc. 2020, iPulse Medical Ltd., Loon Lab Inc., my.Flow, Inc., Conceivable Inc., Ava Science, Inc., Dame, Biowink GmbH, Flo Health, Inc., Tempdrop LLC., Valley Electronics AG, Mira, Kindara, BellBeat, Ovia Health, Glow, Inc., Cycles, YONO LABS, FairHeaven Health, and Fertility Focus Limited.
  • The fertility tracking application will grow faster than other applications during 2020-2026
  • The period tracking software/apps segment will be the largest segment in the feminine hygiene market as per the type of product is taken into consideration
  • The E-commerce platform will have a greater market share in terms of the type of end-user or customer during the forecast period.
  • The Asia Pacific will grow the fastest during the forecast period whereas the largest segment is the North American region

Browse 79 Figures and 140 Market Data Tables spread across 138 Pages on "Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-feminine-care-market-2235

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

  • Products

    o Smart Tampons
    o Smart Menstrual Pads
    o Smart Menstrual Cups
    o Fertility/Ovulation Monitoring Devices/Bands
  • Tracking Apps/ Software

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

  • Fertility
  • Menstruation
  • Other Applications

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

  • Supermarket
  • General Store
  • Retail Pharmacy Stores
  • E-commerce platforms

Global Feminine Hygiene Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

  • North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe]
  • Asia Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC]
  • Central & South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of CSA]
  • Middle East & Africa [Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of MEA]

Browse the Global Smart Feminine Care Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-smart-feminine-care-market-2235

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com 

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Smart Feminine Care/ Feminine Hygiene Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% | GME

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.