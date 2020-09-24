United Country Real Estate Expands Operations into Hawaii

Award-Winning Broker to Run Franchise Based in Kailua Kona

/EIN News/ -- KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate announced its expansion to the Hawaiian islands with a new mobile franchise in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. The new franchise, United Country Real Estate | Hawaii Lifestyle Properties, will provide full real estate services for lifestyle properties for sale on The Big Island.

The franchise is owned by Laura Lunn, an experienced real estate professional based in Henderson, Nev., and will be run by award-winning broker Astrid Armani, a Rising Star award winner, given to a broker who significantly increases their sales in their first year. Armani has specifically used social media marketing to continue to close sales and drive success.

Armani previously resided for many years on the island and lived the island life to the fullest from living aboard a scuba diving yacht to running a coffee farm in Holualoa. She is also a photographer and journalist who has authored numerous books and articles describing Hawaii's underwater world, flora and fauna and island history. Armani is a licensed drone operator and puts her photography skills to use by capturing the beauty of Hawaiian properties.

“After running a successful real estate business on the mainland, my goal was to always come back to Hawaii,” said Armani. “I have a lot of experience in Hawaii. I lived here for 10 years and back on and off after. I have a knowledge of Hawaii that goes beyond what most people have through owning a business, writing books, doing the research and as a property owner myself. And with all of the lifestyle property types Hawaii offers, United Country is the perfect fit.”

United Country | Hawaii Lifestyle Properties offers an advertising reach unmatched by other local real estate offices, including a unique website strategy of local office and agent websites, plus hundreds of national, state and regional top rated, exclusive property type websites. This strategy achieves top-ranking (first page) results on Google searches when buyers from all over the world are searching for property in Hawaii.

In addition, this marketing program offers the only national real estate catalog, print advertising in hundreds of national newspapers and magazines, direct mail programs for individual listings, innovative e-marketing and custom brochures showcasing selected communities and properties. Finally, the new system is centered on the only national real estate buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers who can be contacted as local listings become available.

United Country | Hawaii Lifestyle Properties specializes in sustainable living properties, including fruit farms, coffee farms, hobby farms, homes with acreage, as well as ocean front and view properties and horse properties. To learn more about the United Country | Hawaii Lifestyle Properties, call 808-444-FARM or visit www.Hawaii-Lifestyle-Properties.com and www.ArmaniHawaii.com

