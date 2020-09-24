Moore Kuehn Encourages BDGE, CBMG, CGIX, and BMCH Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BDGE)



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Bridge Bancorp’s merger with Dime Community Bancshares. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether Bridge’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CBMG )



Cellular Biomedicine has agreed to be acquired by consortium led by the company’s CEO Bizuo Liu. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cellular Biomedicine will receive $19.75 for every share owned.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CGIX)



Cancer Genetics has agreed to merge with StemoniX. Under the proposed transaction, Cancer Genetics will issue shares of common stock to the owners of StemoniX, with current holders of Cancer Genetics common stock controlling only 22% of the combined company.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH )



BMC has signed an agreement to merge with Builders FirstSource. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of BMC will receive1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

