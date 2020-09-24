Canal Insurance Selects One Inc for Digital Payments

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Canal Insurance Company (Canal) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform for both inbound premium and outbound claims payments.

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Canal has offered commercial auto liability, truckers’ general liability, physical damage, and cargo coverages for over 80 years. Historically, Canal utilized the basic payment functionality inherent to the company’s core administration system. The increasing need for more robust digital payment capabilities prompted the search for a technology partner able to provide a full inbound payment solution.

"We had planned to modernize our payments system as part of our ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, and One Inc’s solution had the expansive features and functionality we were looking for," said Kevin Brannon, vice president and chief technology officer for Canal. "We appreciated their focus on service, knowledge of the insurance payments ecosystem, as well as flexibility to phase in the integrations according to our schedule.”

The One Inc Digital Payments Platform handles premiums and claims payments, optimizes the user experience with a self-service portal, and accommodates modern payment options with a virtual wallet. By providing options for multiple channels, and taking payments in those same channel conversations, the One Inc Digital Payments Platform delivers significant digital engagement capabilities.

"We are pleased to be Canal’s digital payments partner," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "We are committed to using our technology and industry expertise to create a frictionless premium and claims payment experience for Canal’s customers and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

About Canal Insurance Company

Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than eighty years. Canal Insurance Company focuses on achieving profitable, sustainable growth by broadening and diversifying its transportation portfolio. For more information, please visit www.canalinsurance.com.