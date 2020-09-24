Angola to have Economic Inspection, Food Security Authority

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 24 - A preliminary draft Presidential Decree that created the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Security (ANIESA) was approved Wednesday by the Interministerial Commission for State Reform.,

It is a Public Institute that results from the unification of the sectorial services for inspection and supervision of economic activities in Angola, states a press release from the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the Commission, chaired by President João Lourenço.

ANIESA's objective is to ensure greater administrative efficiency and effectiveness, as well as to eliminate the duplicity of the inspection intervention, through the adoption of a new paradigm of action that focuses on reducing procedures and improving the business environment.

The meeting also approved the Preliminary Draft Presidential Decree establishing the regime for allocating the revenues of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Security resulting from the imposition of fines.

According to the press release, operators who adopt practices that violate the rules governing economic activities are subject to the fines.

The purpose is to discourage the adoption of conduct contrary to the law and to encourage positive general prevention that enhances the regular functioning of the economy.

Also within the framework of the reform of the inspection and supervision of economic activities, the Interministerial Commission approved the Draft Presidential Decree amending the Regulation of the Law on Local Administration of the State, approved by Presidential Decree 202/19, of 25 July.

This document aims to redimension the structure of the organs of the local administration of the State, aligning it to the new philosophy of organisation and functioning defined for ANIESA.

These legal instruments will be sent to the Cabinet Council, underlines the press release to which ANGOP had access at the end of the session.

As part of the implementation of the Public Administration Acts and Procedures Simplification Project, known as "Simplifica", a survey was approved to obtain the opinion of citizens and companies about the quality of services provided by Public Administration.

With the survey, it is intended to obtain information on the acts and procedures whose marked demand, complexity and bureaucracy call for its reformulation, which should involve the active participation of individuals in the identification of the areas to be simplified.

The Interministerial Commission for the Reform of the State also approved the proposal to restructure the organisational and institutional framework of the Public Funds, by conforming to a unitary legal framework that regulates its way of creation, structuring and functioning.

Created by a Presidential Order of 15 February 2018, the Interministerial Commission for State Reform aims to find premises for the materialisation of one of the fundamental axes of the Government Programme for the five-year period 2017-2022.

The body is coordinated by the President of the Republic, assisted by Vice President of the Republic.