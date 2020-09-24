UPS Appoints Nikki Clifton To Lead The UPS Foundation, Announces Retirement Of Ed Martinez After 44 Years Of Distinguished Service

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the appointment of Nicole “Nikki” Clifton as President of Social Impact and The UPS Foundation, effective November 1, and the retirement of Eduardo “Ed” Martinez. Nikki will lead UPS’s global philanthropy, social impact and community engagement efforts as part of UPS’s new Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability team.

“Nikki’s wealth of experience in the corporate, legal and non-profit sectors has prepared her to step into this vital role at a pivotal time for our organization,” said UPS Chief Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer Laura Lane. “Her integrity, vision and passion make her ideal to lead our corporate social responsibility initiatives as we navigate challenges and opportunities to help build safer, more resilient and inclusive communities around the world.”

Nikki previously served as Vice President, Public Affairs, and led UPS’s workforce policy, legislative advocacy and external affairs engagement with members of Congress and with states’ attorneys general. She has been instrumental in UPS’s response to human rights and social justice issues, including leading UPS’s anti-human trafficking awareness engagement. She also leads the UPS Equity, Justice and Action Task Force, a cross-functional leadership team working to dismantle systemic racism where UPS is best positioned to drive change.

Nikki began her UPS career in 2003 as Labor & Employment Counsel, advising on workforce issues in business units around the country. Prior to joining UPS, she practiced labor and employment law at Delta Air Lines and Alston & Bird LLP.

Nikki was appointed to the Department of Transportation Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking, serves on the Advisory Board for the CARE Global Network Leaders, and served as a Board Member for the National Black Child Development Institute, among other organizations. She earned her bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in communications from Howard University’s Annenberg Honors Program and her J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Ed Martinez has had a distinguished 44-year career with UPS, most recently serving as UPS’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and President of The UPS Foundation, leading the operations and management of UPS’s global philanthropic, employee engagement and corporate relations programs for the past eight years.

“Ed is a tireless advocate who is passionate about addressing humanitarian crises and community challenges,” said Lane. “He established strong partnerships in the global public, private and civil sectors that have led to improvements in global sustainability, social and gender equality, volunteerism, community safety and diversity, equity and inclusion. We are grateful for his stewardship and advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening our connection to communities around the world.”

Ed began his UPS career in 1976 as a package handler in Florida. He then advanced into management while earning a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Miami. He worked his way up in management, taking on roles in industrial engineering, corporate risk, and finance and accounting, in addition to earning a law degree. He then served as corporate legal counsel until 2012, before earning the leadership of The UPS Foundation.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Ed serves as a director on numerous boards and leadership advisory councils for the United Nations, civil society organizations around the world and the World Economic Forum including the Global Humanitarian Action Executive Council under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General’s Humanitarian Envoy and the Global Advisory Board of the UN Global Executive Leadership Initiative. He serves on the World Food Program USA Board of Directors and as a Principal on the UnidosUS Corporate Board of Advisors.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com , with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com .

About The UPS Foundation

Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs. Founded in 1951, The UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2019, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $123.8 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/Foundation and @UPS_Foundation on Twitter.

UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com