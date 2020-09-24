Bliss Opens Ninth Eco-Friendly Car Wash

Owner Vahid David Delrahim Donates Again to Wells Bring Hope

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California based Bliss Car Wash today announced the opening of its Oxnard location at 2851 E Vineyard Ave, Oxnard, the ninth among its eco-friendly car washes. CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated $6,100 to Wells Bring Hope as part of his pledge to provide a new freshwater well to the nonprofit with the opening of each new car wash.



The new Bliss car washes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

“Yet another donation from Vahid David Delrahim continues to make a difference in the lives of those living in Africa without access to clean water,” said Barbara Goldberg, Founder and President of Wells Bring Hope. “His commitment to this cause is truly exemplary. As his business grows, so does his generosity.”

“The wonderful community of Oxnard is home to our newest eco-friendly car wash, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Delrahim. “We love sharing our services and water-saving philosophy with this great city.”

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

About Wells Bring Hope

Wells Bring Hope is a 501(c)3 that was founded in March 2008 by Barbara Goldberg. To date, it has funded 568 wells and transformed the lives of over ½ million people with safe water in Niger, West Africa, the poorest country in the world. Wells Bring Hope partners with World Vision (WV), one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world for its well drilling and maintenance.