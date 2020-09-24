COVID-19 Daily Update 9-24-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 24, 2020, there have been 528,658 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,706 total cases and 325 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Pleasants County. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are thankful for our healthcare professionals and all those on the front line who continue to treat West Virginians battling COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Clay, Marshall, and Mingo counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Marion, and Summers counties:

Cabell County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 5241 State Route 10, Salt Rock, WV

Marion County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, 1 Everest Drive, Fairmont, WV

Summers County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Upcoming testing events will be held this week in Cabell, Jackson, Nicholas, and Wyoming counties.

For more testing locations

, please visit