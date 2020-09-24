Brain Armor Appoints Pamela Andrews as Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has appointed Pamela Andrews as Managing Director.



With a career spanning over 25 years, Pamela Andrews has been a noteworthy leader in the Consumer Packaged Goods space with a strong background in health and wellness. With roots at P&G and Estee Lauder, she made a move to the ‘start-up’ space as one of the initial team members at Ascenta Health. Ascenta was a pioneer in the Omega-3 category and quickly became a market leader, later acquired by Nature’s Way in 2015. Pamela then moved to Toronto to join Jamieson Wellness as their VP Marketing of the ‘Specialty Supplements’ division where she helped shape the vision and strategy of this new segment of business. This division is comprised of Jamieson’s latest portfolio acquisitions in the natural health category.

As a special passion throughout most of her career, Pamela has also been a pioneer in the ‘Influencer Marketing’ space. She has been very effective in connecting key opinion leaders and celebrity influencers to brands in order to quickly and effectively grow their market share. The relationships she has cultivated with celebrity influencers brings an invaluable piece of business to any growing brand.

“I am very excited to join the team at Brain Armor. Their product line up has effective, high potency formulations made from sustainably sourced ingredients. I look forward to helping elevate this brand so consumers can truly understand why ‘Brain Health’ should be everyone’s very first priority,” said Pamela.

“The Brain Armor team is very pleased to have Pamela join us as we continue our mission to provide the highest quality neuro-nutrition supplements to the general public, amateur and professional athletes, and the military. Her credentials in the health and wellness sector along with her management skills will have a very positive impact on our overall business across all channels,” said Scott Chapman, President of Trident Brands Inc.

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

