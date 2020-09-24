Dorman Rolls Out New Line of Heavy Duty Collision Parts

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

Enhanced collision coverage for many of today’s most popular trucks

Each part helps restore original equipment appearance

Widely available now through national parts distributors

COLMAR, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help fleets fix their rigs more cost-effectively, Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has now rolled out hundreds of new heavy duty collision replacement parts, all designed to seamlessly fit many of today’s most popular trucks.



This recently released line now includes more than 280 bumpers, bumper covers, fender splash shields, bezels, grilles, fairings, headlights, marker lights and more. Each is made to deliver rugged durability, at more reasonable prices, to help fleet managers maintain their factory look while also reducing their overall maintenance budget.

“There are hundreds of thousands of heavy duty truck accidents every year, but we’ve heard from fleets all over North America that they could still use a better go-to source for replacement collision parts,” said Jim Lucas, Vice President of Product. “We designed this line to help them get more done for less, all while maintaining the consistent appearance of a quality fleet.”

The initial launch of the still-growing Dorman HD Solutions collision parts line includes coverage for makes and models including:

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

