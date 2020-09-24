MEFA Announces College Financing Webinar Series

Free, live webinars available to families embarking on the college financial aid process

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when everything seems harder to do, one thing just got easier. MEFA (Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority) is bringing college financing experts into family homes via webinars to answer questions and provide guidance about paying for higher education. The state's authority on planning, saving, and paying for college, MEFA will offer a six-week blitz of free, live webinars dedicated to college financing. An on-demand webinar will also be available on MEFA’s website for anyone unable to attend a live event.

Beginning Monday, September 28th and running through Thursday, November 5th, MEFA’s college planning experts and financial aid leaders from colleges and universities across Massachusetts will present the college financing basics to families and answer their questions live. Webinars will be scheduled during both daytime and evening hours in an effort to meet the needs of families throughout Massachusetts.

MEFA’s College Financing webinars will provide information and clarity on the college financial aid process. Along with a comprehensive overview of the process, attendees will learn about:

Financial aid applications

Timeline and key dates

The different types of financial aid, including scholarships

The factors that determine aid eligibility

How colleges determine the amount of aid to offer

Details of financial aid offers

“As the world around us continues to change, MEFA remains focused on helping families navigate the college financing process by expanding our virtual resources,” said Tom Graf, MEFA’s Executive Director. "Hundreds of families have joined us online in recent weeks attending our free and easy-to-view webinars, and as the financial aid cycle for the 2021-22 school year begins, MEFA’s experts are committed to helping families across the Commonwealth access and afford a higher education by offering comprehensive guidance on paying for college.”

All webinars will be recorded and available online for anyone unable to attend a live event. Families can visit mefa.org/events and register for a live College Financing webinar that works best for their schedule; families should be sure to look for guest presenters scheduled throughout the season, which will include some of the most knowledgeable financial aid leaders in the industry.

MEFA’s webinar series supports the important work of school counselors who, day in and day out, guide families through the college planning process. “In a year with so many unknowns, the advice, information, and resources provided by MEFA is invaluable as I work with my students and their families to kick off the college admissions and financial aid process this fall,” said Francisco Hernandez Salgado, a school counselor at Lexington High School.

In addition to these daily college financing webinars, families can visit mefa.org to access a number of resources to navigate the entire college planning process. And, if families have more questions, MEFA’s experts are a quick phone call or email away. Families can set up a one-on-one appointment with a MEFA expert by visiting mefa.org/appointment-request, or contact a College Planning Team member directly at collegeplanning@mefa.org or by calling (800) 449-6332.

About MEFA

MEFA is a not-for-profit state authority, not reliant on state or federal appropriations, established under Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 15C. MEFA’s mission, since its founding in 1982, has been to help Massachusetts students and families access and afford higher education and reach financial goals through education programs, tax-advantaged savings plans, low-cost loans, and expert guidance. All of MEFA’s work aligns with the ever-present goal to support the independence, growth, and success of Massachusetts students and families. Visit mefa.org to learn more or follow MEFA on Twitter @mefatweets and on Facebook at mefaMA.

