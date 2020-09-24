Alliant Energy to electrify 100 percent of light-duty fleet vehicles by 2030

/EIN News/ -- CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guided by their purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities, Alliant Energy announces 100 percent of the company’s active light-duty fleet vehicles will be electric by 2030.



“Our customers and the communities we are privileged to serve benefit from our plan to electrify our fleet vehicles and our commitment to a cleaner energy future,” said JP Brummond, Vice President of Business Planning at Alliant Energy. “By transitioning to electric vehicles, we reduce the total cost of ownership of our fleet and reduce emissions. The savings are an element of our ongoing focus to maintain affordable rates for our customers while also contributing to a cleaner environment for all to enjoy.”

Electric vehicles offer several advantages for customers and communities, including lower total cost of ownership through reduced fuel costs, less maintenance and fewer direct emissions. More information on electric vehicles is available at alliantenergy.com/ev.

To achieve this goal, Alliant Energy will replace end-of-life light-duty vehicles, including up to half-ton pickups, sedans, SUVs, passenger vans and forklifts, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). Advancing the company’s commitment to build strong communities, Alliant Energy plans to purchase electric vehicles and parts locally to further benefit communities and local economies.

This new goal is part of the company’s Clean Energy Vision recently showcased in Alliant Energy’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The company aims to eliminate all coal from its generation fleet by 2040. Alliant Energy also announced a new aspirational goal of net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions for the electricity it generates by 2050.

Today’s announcement coincides with National Climate Week and National Drive Electric Week. During these high-profile, awareness-generating weeks, Alliant Energy will participate in conversations about how renewable energy benefits the environment, customers and communities. The company is presenting the Sustainable Transportation virtual series for fleets. Visit alliantenergy.com/sustainabletransportation to register and learn from industry experts.

Alliant Energy strives to be a leader in electrification initiatives by embracing technology that will enhance their purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build strong communities.

For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/electrification.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media contact: Morgan Hawk (319) 786-4040

Investor Relations contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956