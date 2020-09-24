Intergraphics Decal Ltd. the First in Canada to Acquire the EFI Pro 32r Plus

The robust roll-to-roll LED wide format printer will triple Intergraphics’ large format production capacity

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) announced today the first Canadian acquisition of the EFI Pro 32r Plus wide format printer by Intergraphics Decal Ltd. (Intergraphics). With this installation, Intergraphics expects to triple its current output capacity of large format materials.



Intergraphics is one of the largest decal and product marketing companies in Canada. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company was founded in 1969 by Conrad Desender, who still serves as Intergraphics’ President and CEO today. From humble beginnings operating out of a 1,000 sq.ft. facility Intergraphics has grown to become a national leader in decal and product marketing. They specialize in large-scale orders for various sectors including public transportation systems, creating custom vehicle wraps for fleet of busses and trains; sports advertising with rink board graphics for the Winter Olympics, NHL and OHL; and custom-made graphics for consumer products and manufactured components. Today, the company operates out of a 45,000 sq.ft. facility equipped with both silkscreen and digital printing capabilities and employs more than 80 people.

“Investing in state-of-the-art technology has contributed greatly to our success over the years,” said Conrad Desender, President and CEO of Intergraphics Decal Ltd. “We’re always looking for ways to go above and beyond for our clients, which requires us to stay on top of the latest developments in silkscreen and digital printing. In the digital printing space, the EFI Pro 32r Plus’ wide colour gamut is second to none. We’re impressed with its ability to accurately hit precise corporate colours. The capabilities of the machine will now allow us to deliver the most accurate colour possible for our customers in a shorter amount of time than other wide format machines we have assessed in the marketplace.”

The EFI Pro 32r Plus is a 3.2-metre (10.5-foot) roll-to-roll LED printer that can handle a variety of flexible substrates including textiles and double-sided applications. The device offers exceptional levels of productivity, reaching printing speeds of up to 256 sq.m./hr (2,756 sq.ft./hr) with quick and easy media loading. The quality of the device’s resolution and colour accuracy are industry-leading; using EFI’s patented UltraDrop technology which employs native 7pL print heads with multi-drop addressability, the EFI Pro 32r Plus achieves a true resolution of 847 dpi. This produces outstanding smoothness in the final print’s shadows, gradients, transitions, as well as text quality in both standard and knockout. All this with lower running costs, thanks to more efficient ink consumption and lower power bills.

“The EFI Pro 32r Plus is truly an impressive machine and, equipped with it, I have no doubt it will help Intergraphics achieve even more success,” said Mike Wildbore, National Wide Format Business Director at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “With the capability to produce everything from banners, billboards, and wall graphics, to vehicle and building wraps, the EFI Pro directly addresses the needs of Intergraphics and their clientele. Intergraphics has come so far and achieved so much in the last 50 years in business, and if they continue to make these kinds of investments in technology, I can’t wait to see what the next 50 holds for them.”

For more information about Intergraphics, please visit their website: www.intergraphics.ca. For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About Intergraphics

Intergraphics Decal Ltd. is a printing company headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. As an industry leader, Intergraphics is one of the largest decal and product marketing companies in Canada, and is experiencing sustained growth across both North America and Europe. Serviced by more than 80 employees in a 45,000 sq. ft. facility, Intergraphics specializes in large-scale, custom orders for clients in public transportation, sports advertising, consumer products, manufactured components, and many other industries. The company is committed to investing in advanced technologies and innovative equipment to offer their customers the highest quality product possible. For more information, please visit www.intergraphics.ca.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

CONTACT INFORMATION

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5357573-137b-4deb-aed8-58cfe3883270



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb0d67fe-9dc1-4110-b4a7-1d8a65d1d31f





