Introducing Stitch Payments: Custom-Built FinTech Platforms for Simplified Payment Acceptance

Former CardConnect executives team up to help businesses save time and money navigating the digital transactions landscape

Stitch Payments, a payments integration firm helping businesses accept transactions across all channels of commerce, today announced its formal launch.



Specializing in creating tailored payment technology platforms, Stitch’s solutions allow businesses to seamlessly meet the ever-changing needs of modern, secure and omni-channel payment acceptance. This includes a slate of offerings to help businesses navigate the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for touch-free payments.

What has become Stitch today originally began growing in 2016, when founder and chief executive officer Kevin Gainer left the leadership team at CardConnect to form his own payments company. With increased demand and a growing customer base, Gainer brought on Daniel Dorfman — also a former CardConnect employee — in 2019 to lead the firm’s marketing and business development initiatives. It was through this partnership that Stitch Payments was created.

With more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry, Gainer and Dorfman teamed up to fill a void in the payments space: providing businesses with access to the best payments technology offerings out there while removing the burdens of interfacing with multiple hardware and software providers.

“The payments landscape has changed dramatically in recent years, which unfortunately has made way for a disjointed system that requires businesses to work with several vendors to accomplish what once was straightforward: accepting payment wherever their customers wish to pay,” said Kevin Gainer, founder and chief executive officer of Stitch Payments. “You should only ever have to deal with one contact for all your payment channels. That’s at the core of how we operate at Stitch, curating the best solution for your business’s unique needs.”

Working with Stitch, businesses receive access to mobile ordering, contactless check-out, curbside pickup and card-on-file transactions, as well as recurring billing plans, virtual and smart terminals and invoicing. At the core of every Stitch solution are the latest advances in data security technology, leveraging tokenization and point-to-point encryption to safeguard sensitive information and remove clients’ systems from PCI scope.

Stitch also offers a payment gateway for integrating payments to various software systems – whether that be a developer creating a custom solution with APIs or using an out-of-box integration for popular applications like Oracle ERP and Salesforce CRM.

Stitch’s custom solutions leverage the company’s relationships with partners such as Fiserv, Worldpay, NMI, CardConnect, Clover and Poynt.

