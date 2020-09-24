Frost & Sullivan Identifies Anomali as the Threat Intelligence Platform Market Leader

Anomali is Recognized for Innovation, Rapid Growth, and for Owning the Largest Share of the Market

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Frost & Sullivan named it the winner of its 2020 Frost Radar Innovation Excellence Award for the Global Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIP) Market. Within a field of eight competitors, Anomali was positioned on the radar as the clear innovation leader and ranked second in the growth index. In the accompanying report, Frost & Sullivan stated that Anomali owns the highest share of the TIP market (40%) and continues to demonstrate substantial year-over-year growth.



"Our awards program recognizes companies that are driving change, achieving growth, and setting new standards in performance. In our extensive study of the market, we determined that Anomali is outperforming competitors and owns the lion's share of enterprise customers using TIPs to improve security and reduce risk," said Mikita Hanets, lead research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The threat landscape is becoming more complex, with new hazards emerging daily. Organizations know that the only way they can remain ahead of adversaries is to gain the ability to see and detect them, a capability that TIPs enable."

The Frost Radar Innovation Excellence Award is reserved for companies that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, more effectively address new challenges and opportunities, and continually set the bar when it comes to new products. According to the award, Anomali is the clear frontrunner in growth and innovation, delivering a long-term strategic vision, a comprehensive platform for threat visibility and detection, and commitment to developing more capabilities to ensure customers receive ongoing value.

"We recognized early on that threat intelligence could play a key role in increasing the effectiveness of security operations. With this in mind, we engineered Anomali to manage data volumes at scale, integrate into any enterprise security architecture, and provide strategic value across our customers' businesses," said Hugh Njemanze, CEO, Anomali. "We are honored that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our hard work and achievements. We intend to continue delivering innovative products that allow customers to automate threat intelligence at scale into their security operations.”

Download the Frost Radar: 2020 Innovation Excellence Award Report , featuring key reasons why Anomali was selected for the honor



Access the full Frost Radar: Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market, 2020 , providing detailed analysis and comparison of Anomali and its competitors

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

