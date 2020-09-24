Facility Management Services Market in Nigeria Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size
EINPresswire.com/ -- The market growth is attributed to the rise in adoption of facility management services in commercial and industrial applications. The two major areas of Nigeria facility management services market are industrial and commercial sectors.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nigeria Facility Management Services Market by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The commercial segment is estimated to generate around three-fourths share of the Nigeria facility management services market during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF (103 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6692
The Nigeria facility management services market is segmented on the basis of service and application-
On the basis of service, it is divided into security, property, catering, cleaning, and others. The property segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the Nigerian facility management services market is divided into industrial, commercial (retail, government buildings, healthcare, educational, and others) and residential. The commercial segment is expected to hold the majority of the market share throughout the forecast period.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6692?reqfor=covid
On the other hand, growth in investments and incentives by the government for the construction industry and infrastructure sector is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market growth. Further, an increase in investments in commercial infrastructure is expected to create the need for effective facility management solutions such as security, cleaning, and catering.
The key players profiled in the Nigeria facility management services market report include alpha Mead Group, Briscoe Properties Limited, Cxall Facilities Management, Eko Maintenance, FilmoRealty, Global PFI Group, Grandeur Real-Estate Company, Green Facilities Ltd., Libra Reliance Properties, Provast, Trim Estate & Facility Management Services, and Willco Property Management.
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Nigeria facility management services market trends and dynamics.
• By application, the commercial segment dominated the Nigeria facility management services market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period.
• By service, the property segment led the Nigeria facility management services market in 2019.
• On the basis of commercial application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2019.
For Any Query Connect with Our Research Expert:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6692
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nigeria Facility Management Services Market by Service and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. The commercial segment is estimated to generate around three-fourths share of the Nigeria facility management services market during the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF (103 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6692
The Nigeria facility management services market is segmented on the basis of service and application-
On the basis of service, it is divided into security, property, catering, cleaning, and others. The property segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the Nigerian facility management services market is divided into industrial, commercial (retail, government buildings, healthcare, educational, and others) and residential. The commercial segment is expected to hold the majority of the market share throughout the forecast period.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6692?reqfor=covid
On the other hand, growth in investments and incentives by the government for the construction industry and infrastructure sector is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market growth. Further, an increase in investments in commercial infrastructure is expected to create the need for effective facility management solutions such as security, cleaning, and catering.
The key players profiled in the Nigeria facility management services market report include alpha Mead Group, Briscoe Properties Limited, Cxall Facilities Management, Eko Maintenance, FilmoRealty, Global PFI Group, Grandeur Real-Estate Company, Green Facilities Ltd., Libra Reliance Properties, Provast, Trim Estate & Facility Management Services, and Willco Property Management.
Key Findings Of The Study
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Nigeria facility management services market trends and dynamics.
• By application, the commercial segment dominated the Nigeria facility management services market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.6% during the forecast period.
• By service, the property segment led the Nigeria facility management services market in 2019.
• On the basis of commercial application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2019.
For Any Query Connect with Our Research Expert:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6692
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn