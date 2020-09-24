Yoh Recognized For the 6th Consecutive Year on Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, earned a placement among the world’s largest providers in HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Enterprise RPO Providers. This is the sixth consecutive year Yoh has been recognized for its RPO services on the prestigious Baker’s Dozen list.



“In what has been a volatile economic landscape, RPO providers such as Yoh are continually being tapped to provide quality, cost-effective staffing solutions as companies work to manage their workforce during truly unprecedented times,” said Kathleen King, Yoh Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. “Yoh’s sixth consecutive recognition on the Baker’s Dozen RPO list, while a great honor, is a continued testament to the industry expertise, high-touch commitment and dedication to excellence our teams bring to each of our RPO clients whether they are large Fortune 100 companies or mid-sized, growing companies.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with RPO buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deal and quality of service. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

Recently, Yoh launched DZConneX, a new total talent solution that combines world-class talent, teams and state-of-the-art workforce management technology. This holistic program delivers clients a uniquely configured solution to today’s most complex talent challenges. For decades, Yoh’s RPO programs have been helping clients evolve their recruiting strategies as their business needs evolve, from RPO programs, project recruiting, point of service talent acquisition to on-demand recruiting, direct sourcing, white label programs, consulting and more. DZConneX is an enhancement to that legacy.

Earlier this year, Yoh was also recognized as a top Managed Service Program (MSP) provider by HRO Today, achieving 10 consecutive years of recognition in the MSP field since the list’s inception in 2011.

“The strong relationships that are forged with each of our clients is a major contributing factor to our sustained recognition on the Baker’s Dozen list,” King said. “Our goal is to continually exceed our client’s expectations by providing strategic solutions via our people-centric approach and our ability to help clients leverage technology. We look forward to their continued partnership, especially as the global pandemic brings to bear persistent economic challenges.”

