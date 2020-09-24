Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering for a total issuance today of 33,350,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.75 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,012,500 (the “Offering”), which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was co-led by PI Financial Corp. and Eight Capital on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. If, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may provide written notice to the holders of the Warrants by way of a news release advising that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the date of such notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date.

The Company has paid the Underwriters a cash fee of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds, and an aggregate of 2,001,000 non-transferable compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant being exercisable into Units at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to finance acquisition and investment activity, ongoing operations, expansion of the Company’s executive team, ongoing regulatory matters, inventory, ongoing capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has listed the Warrants on the CSE under the symbol “RWB.WT”.

Brad Rogers, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 866,666 Units in the Offering and, as such, the issuance of the Units to Mr. Rogers is a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the issuance is exempt from: (i) the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(a), as the fair market value of the Units does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, and (ii) from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101, as the fair market value of the Units does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report was not filed by the Company 21 days before the closing of the Offering as the level of insider participation was not known at that time and the Company moved to close the Offering immediately upon satisfaction of all applicable closing conditions. In the view of the Company, this was reasonable in the circumstances because the Company wished to complete the Offering as soon as possible.

Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP acted as legal advisors to RWB and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal advisors to the Underwriters on the Offering.

Following closing of the Offering, the convertible debenture issued to an arm’s length investor as detailed in the Company’s press release dated September 14, 2020 was repaid and surrendered for cancellation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominately focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida with respect to cannabis, and the US and Internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

