Global Fusion Biopsy Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% | GME
/EIN News/ -- According to a new research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fusion Biopsy Market will grow from 2020 to 2026 with a CAGR value of 10.5%.
ALTADENA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browse 77 Figures and 119 Market Data Tables spread across 140 Pages on "Global Fusion Biopsy Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-fusion-biopsy-market-2257
Key Market Insights:
- Major companies offering fusion biopsy systems are KOELIS, BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., MedCom, innoMedicus Ltd., UltraMed Pty Ltd, ESAOTE SPA, Siemens Healthineers, Medical Targeting Technologies GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BioBot Surgical, Focal Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., and UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd
- The full integrated biopsy system is projected to hold the largest share in the market and will contribute the highest to the total revenue of the business
- The transrectal route being the gold standard method for cancer detection will have the largest share in this market
- The hospital and cancer center will be the fastest and largest shareholder of the market as per the end-user segments is concerned.
- The Asia Pacific will grow faster than other regions, while North America will be the leader of the market during 2020-2026
Browse the Fusion Biopsy Systems Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-fusion-biopsy-market-2257
-
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Fully Integrated Biopsy System
- Related Software
- Post Sale Service
-
Route of Biopsy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Transrectal Route
- Transperineal Route
-
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Hospitals & Cancer Centers
- Diagnostic & Imaging Labs
- Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
-
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php