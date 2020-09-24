Ondot Releases its Ultimate Guide to Card Modernization ebook

Educational tool provides key insights about modernizing credit and debit card programs for card issuers

/EIN News/ -- Santa Jose, California, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services provider for credit and debit issuers, has released the first chapter of its ebook, The Ultimate Guide to Card Modernization: Why Cards Should Be a Focus for Digital Transformation.

The Ultimate Guide to Card Modernization is a three-part series of ebooks designed to educate issuers on what card modernization means, provide insight on why it is imperative in today’s world, describe best practices for delivery of the most popular features and demonstrate the value issuers will gain for themselves and their cardholders. Part One looks at the factors that are driving the urgency to modernize, why payment cards are the ideal launch point, and what characteristics a modern digital card program should have.

Ondot will also release two additional chapters on October 1. Part Two is entitled Digital Experiences Across the Card Lifecycle and it will discuss the stages of a modern card lifecycle, what digital experiences can be offered to consumers with a mobile card app and how to optimize account openings for success.

Part Three, The Business Case for Card Modernization, which will be released October 15, offers details on the impact of card modernization on an issuer, how to align stakeholders and the benefits of offering a linked app.

The series of ebooks is free to download and can be found at: https://go.ondotsystems.com/ultimate-guide .

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800-669-6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com