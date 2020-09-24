Payroll Network Hires Brian McVicker as New VP of Sales

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payroll Network, a leading provider of outsourced payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions and consulting services, today announced it has hired Payroll and HR industry veteran Brian McVicker as Vice President of Sales. In his new role McVicker will be part of Payroll Network’s senior leadership team and will be responsible for oversight of the company’s sales strategies and growth.

“Brian is an award-winner and record-setter with extensive experience building and leading high-performance sales organizations,” said CEO George Sarbacher. “We welcome his vision to be a trusted partner and deliver innovative HCM solutions and services to clients and customers, while growing our business to record levels.”

McVicker has successfully built and led teams at BenefitMall, Paychex and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He pioneered BenefitMall’s expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region re-launching a strategic sales initiative that led to explosive growth. As Regional Vice President at BenefitMall he brought an innovative and collaborative approach to building the Southeast region. His accomplishments include achieving Paychex Inner Circle of Excellence, multiple Circle of Excellence awards and President’s Clubs.

“My passion is building a sustainable sales culture to enable the team to reach their full potential,” stated VP of Sales Brian McVicker. “As a field-relevant leader, I believe in creating focused strategies for channel management and scalable sales programs.”

About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, Payroll Network has been recognized by The Washington Post and Washington Business Journal as a top workplace award winner. Payroll Network is a proud supporter of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation helping to raise awareness about teenage depression and anxiety. Learn more at www.payrollnetwork.com.

About GovConPay by Payroll Network

GovConPay helps federal government contractors grow with outstanding service and a unified Payroll, Applicant Tracking/Onboarding, HR, Benefits and Tax Management technology platform that seamlessly integrates with DCAA compliant, industry-specific ERP software, such as Deltek and Unanet. GovConPay is the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com.

