Courtyard Lancaster Unveils Full Interior Renovation

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Hotels Ltd, announced that it has completed a $3 million interior renovation of the Courtyard by Marriott located at 1931 Hospitality Drive in Lancaster, Pa. at Greenfield. Property updates include a complete redesign of the guestrooms, lobby, bistro, bar, indoor pool, and meeting space. The Courtyard Lancaster most recently made news when it became the first Marriott-branded hotel in the U.S. to become 100 percent solar powered.

As part of the renovation, the lobby now welcomes guests with a new, contemporary design throughout and features the popular media pods, communal tables and comfortable seating around a modern gas fireplace; all showcasing stylish new furnishings in rich navy and grays accented with warm wood tones. The hotel’s Bistro, bar and outdoor patio areas have also been redesigned and upgraded. Guests can still enjoy a convenient breakfast or a freshly brewed Starbucks ® in a comfortable, safely spaced dining area. The outdoor space is designed for socializing, with cozy seating and a new fire pit.

Each of the hotel’s guestrooms has been given a dramatic makeover seen in the new plush bedding package, carpeting, furnishings, wall coverings, draperies and even an enhanced bathroom experience with new floor-to-ceiling showers. Guests can still expect Courtyard’s signature features such as the functional and moveable work desk on wheels, separate seating area, complimentary in-room high-speed Wi-Fi, new flat screen TV’s, microwave, mini-fridge and coffeemaker.

The fully redesigned meeting room can accommodate socially distanced meetings for up to 20 attendees with space for convenient breakouts and state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment. After a successful meeting, guests may choose to relax in the indoor pool or whirlpool spa, work out in the hotel’s on-site fitness room, opt for a Yoga class in the park, or perhaps enjoy a run along the paths of Greenfield that meander around art sculptures, duck ponds and fitness outlets.

The Courtyard by Marriott Lancaster has implemented a ‘Commitment to Clean’ Plan which is an enhanced sanitation and cleaning protocol that adheres to Pennsylvania state guidelines in accordance with Marriott International. View Courtyard Lancaster's Commitment to Clean plan here.

To reserve a stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Lancaster visit, www.courtyardlancaster.com or call (717) 393-3600.

About High Hotels

High Hotels Ltd. develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The family-owned company’s properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve Harrisburg-West (3), Lancaster (3), Allentown-Bethlehem, Reading, Wilkes-Barre, and York, Pa.; Ewing (2), and Mt. Laurel, N.J.; and, Middletown, N.Y. (2). An affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC based in Lancaster, Pa., High Hotels is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. In 2019 High Hotels is celebrating 30 years in business. More information is available at www.HighHotels.com or 717.293.4446.

