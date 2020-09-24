Government Experience Award Winners Leverage IT to Enhance Services and Improve Citizen Experience

Winners of the fourth annual competition are using innovative tools during the pandemic

The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that are radically improving the experience of government and pushing the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered. Top government jurisdictions, agencies and departments will be honored during a virtual awards event later today.

“Our state and local government winners this year demonstrated that focusing on the government experience provides a foundation that played a vital role in responding and adapting to the uncertainties and disruptions of 2020,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. “This year’s winners employed innovative methods and technologies to transform their government experiences, including leveraging citizen-centric platforms such as Mississippi’s myMS; employing AI to perform sentiment analysis on chatbots; and infusing digital services enterprise-wide for both internal and citizen-facing services.”

The 2020 Government Experience winners include:

Overall State Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – State of Mississippi

2nd Place – State of Utah

3rd Place – State of Maryland

4th Place – State of Vermont

5th Place – State of South Carolina



Finalists

State of Louisiana

State of Maine

State of Michigan

State of Ohio

Commonwealth of Virginia

State of West Virginia



Overall County Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – Cabarrus County, NC

2nd Place – County of Los Angeles, CA

3rd Place – County of San Diego, CA

4th Place – Larimer County, CO

5th Place – Alachua County, FL



Finalists

DeKalb County, GA

Dutchess County, NY

New Castle County, DE

Oakland County, MI

Tarrant County, TX

Overall City Government Experience Winners:

1st Place – City of San Diego, CA

2nd Place – City of El Paso, TX

3rd Place – City of St. Louis, MO

4th Place – City of Mesa, AZ

5th Place – City of Montgomery, AL

Finalists

Town of Gilbert, AZ

City of Pasadena, CA

City of Richardson, TX

City of Santa Monica, CA

City of Sugar Land, TX

Project Experience Awards: In addition to the overall awards, project awards have a single focus area and can include more than one channel of interaction. Thirty Government Experience Project Awards were presented in four categories this year (city, county, state and federal government).

COVID-19 Response Awards: This year special awards were given to state, local and federal government agencies and departments whose methods of response and assistance to employees and citizens in coping with the pandemic were innovative and effective. Seventeen COVID-19 Response awards were presented this year.

View the complete list of Government Experience awardees here .

FUTURE READY AWARD 2020: The Future Ready Award, sponsored by Google Cloud, is presented to jurisdictions that are laying the foundation for the disruptive and converging forces that are shaping an uncertain future -- through technology or process changes; innovation; engagement with partners; and by harnessing emerging technologies to solve problems.

CDG presented the Future Ready award to:

City of El Paso, TX - EPStrong

Orange County, FL Property Appraiser’s Office - Advanced Technologies

State of Mississippi – Chatbot MISSI, use of Alexa Skill and Google Assistant, and an array of channels with associated APIs that ensure Mississippi is interacting with citizens of all technical levels and preferences now and in the future.

