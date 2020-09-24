Rover Metals announces New Advisor Abingdon Capital

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Abingdon Capital Corporation as Financial Advisors to the Company.



Abingdon Capital

Abingdon Capital Corporation (“Abingdon Capital”) is a boutique provider of innovative corporate finance & advisory solutions. Abingdon offers advisory services to public and private companies including traditional equity, M&A, debt advisory, but has unique capabilities with extensive cross-border expertise and relationships with decision-makers across the globe. Abingdon works closely in partnership with select clients to identify and unlock market opportunities and is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) with the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options, with a four year life, fully vested to Abingdon Capital; 250,000 options with an exercise price of $0.10; 250,000 options with an exercise price of $0.12; and 500,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.15. The incentive stock options have been granted from the Company’s allocated 10% rolling share option plan approved by the shareholders of the Company at its last annual general meeting.

Management Stock Option Grant

The Company has also granted 300,000 incentive stock options to its Chief Financial Officer, Oliver Foeste, with a four year life, fully vested, with an exercise price of $0.085.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

You can follow Rover Metals on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Judson Culter”

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Judson Culter

Email: judson@rovermetals.com

Phone: (604) 449-5347

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.