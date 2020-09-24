E Source expands technology planning and implementation capabilities with acquisition of Excergy Corp.

Excergy is a consultancy that focuses on the water, electric, and gas utility markets. Its proven model is a blend of strategy, planning, implementation, and integration consulting on a wide range of technology, business, and customer topics and challenges that are important to today’s utilities.

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Source, the leading provider of customer-focused research, data science, and consulting for utilities and cities, continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of Excergy Corp.

Excergy is a consultancy that focuses on the water, electric, and gas utility markets. Its proven model is a blend of strategy, planning, implementation, and integration consulting on a wide range of technology, business, and customer topics and challenges that are important to today’s utilities.

For more than three decades, over two-thirds of the electric, gas, and water utilities in the US and Canada have trusted E Source to provide best-practice research and technology implementation support. With the acquisition of Excergy, as well as the recent acquisition of UtiliWorks Consulting, E Source has become a leader in utility transformation and smart city initiatives.

“Our acquisition of Excergy will allow us to provide an even richer offering in the areas of technology consulting, implementation, and optimization for utilities and cities,” says E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg. “The company’s strength in architecting the technologies necessary to enhance utility operations, system efficiency, and customer care is a highly complementary fit with E Source. We’re thrilled to bring the Excergy team on board.”

Recent Excergy projects include developing the technology roadmap and governance plan for data analytics at Fayetteville Public Works Commission, planning and implementing a customer engagement portal at Tacoma Public Utilities, assisting in selection of vendors and implementation of the advanced meter infrastructure project at Huntsville Utilities, and managing the customer information system work at the City of Ukiah.

“Excergy is highly proficient in helping clients develop a ‘system of systems’ to optimize customer service and operations and solving the tough data and integration issues they face. This core strength aligns perfectly with the services E Source is already offering,” says Jim Ketchledge, former CEO of Excergy and new executive vice president of the E Source technology planning and implementation consulting division. “Even more importantly, E Source has offered a compelling vision of what we can achieve together and the opportunities our team will have to contribute to a much broader network of utility clients. E Source’s commitment to client success makes us a great fit.”

The Excergy acquisition represents E Source’s continued efforts to help utilities deploy technology solutions that enable them to manage their data and increase customer choice. In February 2020, E Source acquired UtiliWorks, a consulting firm focusing on technology implementation projects for the municipal utility market. The Excergy acquisition combines two leaders in this space and will offer significant innovation, expertise, and experience to customers. Excergy will be immediately integrated into the technology planning and implementation consulting division and will become E Source in name in October.

“The utilities we serve need to lower costs, reduce risk, and ensure that they capture benefits for each technology implementation,” says Dale Pennington, president of E Source’s technology planning and implementation consulting division. “Acquiring Excergy will further enhance our abilities in developing solutions, managing projects, managing change, and designing and engineering systems integrations.”

About E Source

E Source is the leading solver of problems facing electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities, municipalities, and their partners. Our guidance helps customers make data-driven decisions to strengthen their customer relationships, plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs, and further their environmental sustainability goals while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.

