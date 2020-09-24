LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. Affiliate Company Secures Renewal of California State Cannabis Distribution License

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTC: LVVV), today announced that its affiliate company GHC Ventures, LLC. has recently secured the renewal of its statewide cannabis distribution license from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.



LiveWire Ergogenics acquires, manages, and licenses special purpose real estate properties conducive to discovering and developing high-quality, organically grown cannabinoid products for the health and wellness industry in California and the statewide distribution of these products through its operators and affiliate companies.

LiveWire maintains an ownership position in GHC Ventures and in addition has entered a new representation agreement with GHC. This will allow the Company to expand distribution of its proprietary cannabis brands, as well as products from other licensed entities throughout the State of California.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire states, “The representation agreement with GHC Ventures not only allows us to continue the utilization and expansion of our client network in the California marketplace, but also will be a key component for the distribution of our proprietary organic brands originating at the Estrella Weedery.”

Mr. Hodson continues, “We are continuing to improve the infrastructure at the world’s first Estate Grown Weedery at our Estrella Ranch in the California Central Coast in anticipation of the successful conclusion of the permitting process. We have a laser sharp focus on completing this process quickly and will begin cultivation as soon as permitted. Once up and running, we are planning to utilize our extensive experience in the legal and environmental processes in California to acquire or assist additional locations and obtain all permits for legal cannabis projects and lease back the facilities to qualified operators throughout California.”

For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit http://www.livewireergogenics.com . For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV.

About Livewire Ergogenics Inc. Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products for medicinal and adult-use in the US. This includes the distribution of these products and the creation of a Nationally recognized organic "Estrella Weedery" brand. Livewire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.