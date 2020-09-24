Paya Partners With Leading Education Technology Company Sycamore Education

Collaboration will integrate Paya’s payments technology into Sycamore’s management system used by schools across the U.S.

Paya’s integrated payments technology will be incorporated directly into Sycamore’s school management system, which is used in schools in 48 U.S. states. Through the collaboration, parents, students, and other parties will be able to make digital payments for a variety of functions, including tuition and meals. Additionally, this data will update and be processed in real time, allowing administrators to spend less time collecting and reconciling payments.

“Traditionally underserved by the integrated payments industry, the education space has been a focus area for Paya’s tailored payments solutions,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our collaboration with Sycamore Education will significantly enhance the payments process for its education partners by reducing administrative work and cutting down on costly errors, saving schools valuable time and money.”

“Our partnership with Paya will significantly benefit our school customers and their families, making the payments process easier and more efficient for everyone,” said Mark Dalluge, Sycamore Education’s Director of Operations. “Paya’s robust functionality means parents and families will be able to seamlessly make digital payments for tuition, meals, and more, while school administrators will be able to access and update this information in real time — all from right within the Sycamore School app.”

Sycamore Education is an industry leader focused on the development of innovative solutions to deliver superior and cost-efficient school management tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya .

About Sycamore Education

Sycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system, S ycamore School , includes more than 300 powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore School has become a top choice in educational technology and the system behind schools in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com .

