Spirit Hub, a Craft Spirits eCommerce Company, Announces Expansion to New Hampshire Bringing Small-Batch Artisan Spirits to Locals’ Doorsteps

The company partners with hundreds of independent distilleries to deliver craft spirits that can’t be found on grocery or liquor store shelves to customers anywhere in the state

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub , an online platform to shop for craft spirits from hundreds of independent distilleries, today announces the expansion of its delivery service to the New Hampshire market. Effective immediately, consumers throughout the state of New Hampshire can purchase hard-to-find craft spirits from Spirit Hub’s carefully curated collection from independent distilleries around the world and have them delivered straight to their doors.



Spirit Hub now serves the entire state of New Hampshire from its distribution and retail center outside of Chicago. The state’s estimated 951,000 people over the age of 21 can now choose from more than 1,300 small-batch craft spirits manufactured by 220+ independent distilleries, available for purchase through the company’s website , mobile app or phone. At checkout, customers select their preferred date and time of delivery with available options as early as the next business day.

“After a successful launch in Illinois, Spirit Hub has been well-received by our customers in several new markets and we are ready to replicate that success in New Hampshire to continue to grow our business and help our distillery partners reach new customers,” said Michael Weiss, CEO and Founder of Spirit Hub. “Spirit Hub has the most impressive collection of craft spirits from independent distilleries available anywhere in the world and we are thrilled to roll out our delivery services in New Hampshire to help customers experience unique craft spirits they were unable to access before.”

Since launching in Illinois in April of 2019, Spirit Hub has built a digital platform that brings customers closer to the craft spirits culture than ever before. With a focus on education and personalization, Spirit Hub features personal stories on partner distillers, cocktail recipes for every occasion, and allows customers to browse products that cater to individual preferences including certified organic, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free.

Spirit Hub has established itself as the nation’s leading resource for shopping for and learning about independent distilleries and their craft spirits. The company now represents one third of all craft spirits distilleries, the fastest-growing segment of the spirits industry, and through rapid expansion is uniquely positioned to power the growth of out-of-state distillery sales by 59 percent by 2023.

“As craft spirits continue to rise in popularity, the number of independent distillers is growing to meet that customer demand. Spirit Hub’s mission is to support these independent distilleries by helping them reach customers in new markets and through our efforts, we are driving a big chunk of that growth for our partners,” said Weiss. “Our business model is suited to accommodate the on-demand nature of today’s consumer, which is why this is the perfect time for us to expand our services to new markets, and why Spirit Hub has seen triple digit growth since our launch in 2019.”

New Hampshire is Spirit Hub’s fourth U.S. market, joining Illinois, Nebraska and North Dakota. Entry into New Hampshire is helping propel the company’s global expansion plan to be in every major U.S. market by 2025. Spirit Hub is also aiming to expand to the Washington, D.C. and Florida markets by the end of the year. Spirit Hub is currently exploring strategic partnerships to expand its distribution channels with a national grocery/retail chain partner.

For more information on Spirit Hub, or to place an order, visit www.spirithub.com , call 1-800-867-7704, or download the mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play .



About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, Spirit Hub is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. Spirit Hub is available online at spirithub.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.