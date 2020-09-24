Avalara Chooses Galvanize to Unify Global Teams Under a Single GRC Platform

Avalara to implement a range of Galvanize solutions, including: AuditBond, ACL Robotics, ContinuityBond, ControlsBond, ITRMBond, PolicyBond, and ThirdPartyBond

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, has chosen its HighBond platform to unite the entire organization under a single GRC solution for faster, more informed business decisions.



Previously, Avalara depended on several decentralized systems to handle large quantities of GRC data across multiple teams. They identified a need for a unified platform to aggregate data and manage complex orchestration across the company. With offices in five countries around the world, Avalara needed strong integration capabilities and automated workflows in order to arm leaders with the most up-to-date information for fast, informed decision-making.

“Our GRC strategy is an important factor at the center of our long-term vision,” said Patrick Zanin, director of internal audit at Avalara. “Using HighBond will strengthen our entire organization, not just our compliance teams, as we continue to scale.”

Avalara will deploy several products within the HighBond platform, including AuditBond , ACL Robotics , ContinuityBond , ControlsBond , ITRMBond , PolicyBond , and ThirdPartyBond . Using automation capabilities and powerful analytics, these solutions will coalesce Avalara’s processes under one platform, allowing teams to glean real-time insights, increase transparency around decision-making, and take advantage of key growth opportunities.

“Avalara helps businesses worldwide by delivering tax compliance solutions across the globe. They needed an integrated risk management solution that would go beyond spreadsheets—uniting disparate teams and data toward a common growth goal,” said Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Galvanize. “The HighBond platform will not only help Avalara protect against risk, but also arm them with a strong, unified system that will enable them to seize new growth opportunities for years to come.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe that GRC professionals should be the most sought-after people in an organization, and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and in hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts data in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process. Learn more at wegalvanize.com.

About Avalara:

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Europe, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

