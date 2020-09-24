Spine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the commercial launch of Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix, effective immediately. Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix strengthens the company’s growing spinal biologics portfolio and marks Spine Wave’s entry into the market for synthetic bioactive bone graft matrix implants. Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix complements Spine Wave’s recently launched Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix, and each of these technologies work seamlessly with the company’s GraftMag® Graft Delivery System.



Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix is a bioactive, osteoconductive, porous implant with the optimal composition and particle distribution of carbonate apatite anorganic bovine bone mineral, 45S5 bioactive glass and highly purified Type I collagen. Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix is offered in moldable strips and pucks, including a unique 40cc strip for larger and more complex procedures. Designed for versatility, absorbency and superior handling, Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix implants can be used after hydration in their original shapes or molded into alternative shapes or a putty to address a variety of intraoperative clinical needs.

“Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix is an excellent alternative for surgeons preferring synthetic and bioactive bone grafting solutions,” said Daniel K. Fahim, M.D. “The implant is designed to support the ideal environment for bone grafting with optimized osteoconductive properties, bioglass, superb handling, and versatility. Also, Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix is an appealing implant in my hands because it can be delivered to the surgical site safely and quickly using the GraftMag® Graft Delivery System.” Dr. Fahim practices neurosurgery at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, Michigan and is the Director of Neurosurgical Oncology at Beaumont Health.

“We are very excited to launch Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix as an ideal complementary technology to the recently launched Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix,” said Mark LoGuidice, Spine Wave’s CEO. “Each of these products works seamlessly with the company’s GraftMag® Graft Delivery System and, in combination, provide us with a suite of biologic offerings in a market segment that, until recently, we had no presence.” He continued, “The balance of this year and 2021 represents an important transitional period for Spine Wave as we rapidly evolve from a niche player focused on expandables and other MIS technologies into a full line company. We look forward to several important product introductions in the coming quarters.”

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in expandable fusion technologies and is committed to continually delivering highly differentiated products to enable improved and less invasive solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. In addition to Tornado® Bioactive Bone Graft Matrix, Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix and GraftMag® Graft Delivery System, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of highly differentiated spine technologies, including StaXx® XD Expandable Devices, Leva® Interbody Devices, Velocity® Expandable Interbody Devices, Sniper® Spine System, CapSure® PS3 Spine System, Annex® Adjacent Level System, Proficient® Posterior Cervical Spine System, Paramount® Anterior Cervical Cage and more. The company is expanding rapidly and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products please visit www.spinewave.com.

Contact

Laine Mashburn, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing and Business Development

(203) 712-1863

Terry Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

tbrennan@spinewave.com

(203) 712-1810