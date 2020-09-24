NorthStar Moving’s Annual Food Drive Provides Over 188,000 Meals to Feed Hungry Kids

“Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” Food Drive surpasses goal, raising over $47,000 to help feed the rapidly growing number of hungry children in LA County due to COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles CA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced that their eighth annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing” food drive raised $47,046 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, providing 188,184 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.





“I want to thank Groundwork Coffee and Compass Real Estate for being outstanding partners in this year’s food drive as well as our entire community,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “In a year when the need is at its greatest, our team and community truly stepped up, raising the most donations in our eight years of conducting the Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive. We are so grateful to everyone dedicated to making a difference in the lives of hungry children throughout the LA region.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has continued to see an increase in demand for food. As of September, there has been a 125% increase in their food distributions.

“NorthStar Moving has been a long-time partner of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and we are so grateful for their generous gift,” said Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. “This gift will be put to work to alleviate hunger during one of the most trying times in LA County’s recent history.”

“I am so moved by the generosity of our community. Years from now, when I think back to the pandemic, I’ll remember the amazing acts of generosity and kindness in the era of COVID,” said McHolm. “This proves to me that anyone, with the help of everyone, can make a big difference in someone’s life. Just look at what we did! 188,000 meals! This year, putting food on tables has even more meaning. With many schools teaching remotely, having access to nutritious meals at home is critical. Physical and mental health are truly essential. A hungry child and a stressed parent are not a recipe for success. We must feed children’s minds and bodies so they can focus on their education. Please remember, this is something all of us can do to make a difference in a hungry child’s life; just donate to your local food bank, it’s as easy as a click of a button.”

In eight years the Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive has raised a total of over 320,000 meals! The 9th annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Spring 2021.





To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times and beyond, donations can be made here.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

