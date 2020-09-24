Copeland Insurance Group Selects Applied Marketing Automation

Full-service independent insurance agency to access world-class content and automate marketing communications to P&C and Benefits customers and prospects

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Copeland Insurance Group has selected Applied Marketing Automation, the industry’s first natively integrated marketing automation application to quickly build and track marketing email campaigns and deliver relevant, timely content to its P&C and Benefits customers and prospects. Applied Marketing Automation will enable Copeland Insurance Group to market to the right audience with the right message at the right time.

“At Copeland Insurance Group, we have a strong Benefits book of business and are looking to expand our P&C book of business through better cross-selling strategies,” said Jen Wingate, P&C training supervisor, Copeland Insurance Group. “Applied Marketing Automation will allow us to build targeted campaigns to create prospects out of our current customers with agency-branded content that speaks to the value of the P&C advice we provide.”

Directly integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Agencies and brokerages can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects. The application provides access to a world-class insurance specific content library with an editorial team dedicated to keeping assets up-to-date and tracks any marketing-related activities produced by campaigns back into the management system.

“Agencies with multiple lines of business have the opportunity to cross-sell to customers with the help of targeted marketing activities,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Marketing Automation will enable Copeland Insurance to be more targeted in their marketing efforts and automate the build, execution, and tracking of marketing campaigns for higher renewals conversion and cross-selling opportunities.

