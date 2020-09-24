2nd Watch Launches Hybrid Cloud Service with Anthos

2nd Watch multi-cloud experts enable enterprise IT departments to understand, setup, configure and employ Anthos in less than 90 days.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, announces a new service for companies that want the flexibility to use more than one cloud platform or a combination of on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The new service, Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Anthos, includes setup, application migration, and training of the Anthos platform. The goal is to help companies modernize their applications while maintaining the flexibility to choose where applications reside.



A survey completed last month by 2nd Watch found that 76% of companies with at least $500 million in annual sales are planning to diversify from their main cloud provider. This aligns with the Anthos message, which is all about enabling companies to consolidate across on-premises, Google Cloud and other clouds, while offering the freedom to quickly and easily move and run applications where they’re needed. Anthos even includes a Unified Management Console to provide visibility into different Kubernetes clusters sitting in different cloud environments.

Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Anthos from 2nd Watch helps companies accelerate their application modernization journey. The service includes: an Anthos workshop; setup and configuration of Anthos; utilization of Migrate for Anthos to containerize applications; deployment of Istio as the underlying service mesh; configuration management; optimization for security, observability and resiliency; and creation of a post migration image update process. With more than 10 years’ experience assisting clients in transitioning from legacy computing to highly agile cloud native teams, 2nd Watch’s proven methodology is designed to enable companies to become multi-cloud organizations with a consolidated view at a speed that works best for their business.

“Enterprise IT leaders understand the value of modernizing their applications in order to increase agility and efficiency, jump-start growth and accelerate time to market,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Some modernization may already be occurring in pockets throughout your organization, but the complexity of proprietary IT stack, dependencies on legacy applications, and slow speed of migration can inhibit you from gaining desired outcomes. With Hybrid Cloud Solutions with Google Cloud Anthos from 2nd Watch, it’s never been easier to adopt a modern, multi-cloud application architecture.”

Hybrid Cloud is the second Google Cloud-centric service launched by 2nd Watch in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, 2nd Watch announced its Cloud Modernization Readiness Assessment service to help companies move their applications to Google Cloud.

For more information about Hybrid Cloud from 2nd Watch, visit: http://offers.2ndwatch.com/hybrid-cloud-solutions-with-google-anthos .

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .