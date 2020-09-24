InvestorBrandNetwork to Serve as the Official Corporate Communications Partner for Untraceable’s Futurist Conference, CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces that it will partner once again with Untraceable’s Annual Futurist Conference , Canada’s largest blockchain conference. The conference, set to take place on November 11-12, 2020, will be held in an entirely digital format, enabling thousands of delegates to attend and interact with one another from the comfort of their own homes. IBN has also been named as the official corporate communications partner for the event, and CCW is proud to be designated as a Megabyte sponsor.



Set to host 5,000+ delegates drawn from 39 countries across the world, in addition to 200+ expert speakers and over 60 insightful panels featuring some of the newest and most pioneering companies engaging in disruptive innovation across emerging technologies today, the Futurist Conference promises to help attendees gain insights into the latest trends set to revolutionize and disrupt the digital future.

IBN and CCW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage an extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference sponsors that are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by CCW include news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media messaging, global and audio press releases, and more.

In addition to the coverage provided by the CryptoCurrencyWire, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to further extend visibility of the virtual event through social media. Today, IBN has more than 2 million likes and followers across 50+ investor-oriented brands.

“We are delighted to continue working together,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable. “Through our collaboration with InvestorBrandNetwork and CryptoCurrencyWire, who will be serving as the official newswire for our event, we believe we will be well positioned to provide exceptional exposure and value to our presenters and attendees.”

This year’s Futurist Conference will allow thousands of attendees from around the globe to network and interact with one another within a socially engaged digital environment. Conference delegates and expert speakers will also be joined by hundreds of corporate partners, including top media outlets, YouTube celebrities, educational institutions and community partners to discuss, understand and learn how the adoption of new and emerging technologies can help them function and operate in a more efficient manner.

“We look forward to partnering once again with Untraceable’s highly professional team as we work collectively to heighten the visibility of an industry that is making active strides every day,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of InvestorBrandNetwork and CryptoCurrencyWire. “This partnership is a highlight for CCW, and we are excited to once again help bring recognition to the best and most innovative emerging and blockchain technologies from around the globe.”

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit http://ccw.fm/Futurist2020Registration .

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of 1+ million social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its 40+ affiliate brands, NNW provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) content creation with editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer