Angolan, Libyan diplomats discuss elections in African Union

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, September 24 - Angolan permanent representative to the African Union Francisco da Cruz and his Libyan counterpart Guma Amer discussed Wednesday the issues related to the election of senior leaders in the African Union Commission (AUC), set between January and February 2021.,

Angola is running for the position of the Commissioner of reformulated Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development.

A note from Permanent Representation of Angola to AU quoted the candidate Josefa Sacko as running for re-election to the post, in representation of the country.

In turn, Libya is running for the positions of Commissioner of Infrastructure and Energy, as well as Political Affairs, Peace and Security, as well as Humanitarian Affairs, Health and Social Development.

The talks between the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia and his Libyan interlocutor took place at the Angolan Diplomatic Mission, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which houses the headquarters of the African Union.

Francisco da Cruz and Guma Amer also discussed the bilateral cooperation, especially its relaunch, which was also part of a similar meeting, that took place in February this year.

Still, in Addis Ababa, the Angolan Embassy held a military promotion ceremony on Tuesday in which the officer of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) André Sócrates was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The Angolan officer is integrating the AU's African Immediate Crisis Response Capability (CARIC).

Created in 2013, the 13-member States, which has two more Angolan officers, started operating in April 2014.

Called Voluntary Nations, CARIC includes Angola, South Africa, Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso , Chad, Egypt, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.