M&A Offers Pathway for Beverage Companies to Strengthen Bottom Line

A recent “Beverage Industry” article noted that volume sales in the carbonated soft drink category have seen sales decline for 15 consecutive years. . . With those numbers staring them in the face, savvy soda companies are looking for strategic ways to strengthen the bottom line. One path that many of the larger companies are taking is mergers and acquisitions. Just a few examples include Coca Cola’s acquisition of Vitamin Water for $4.2 billion and Reignwood’s $105-million acquisition of Voss. Dr. Pepper has taken the M&A route too, acquiring Core for $525 million and Bai for $1.2 billion. . .

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) appears to be a prime target for this type of strategic consolidation. One of the fastest-growing enhanced water companies in the country, WTER has posted an astonishing 62% compound annual sales growth rate over the last five years. The company reported record annual revenue of $41.1 million as a health-conscious world has turned away from sugary soft drinks to bottled water, particularly water that’s been enhanced in some way.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the company’s lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies. To learn more about the company, visit www.A88CBD.com and www.TheAlkalineWaterCo.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

