HYCU® Introduces Online Certification Program Through New Learning Center

Latest Investment to Help Partners Maximize Profitability with Training and Education for Multi-cloud Data Management

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup and recovery, announced today significant updates to its Learning Center including a new certification program for partners and customers. The first of its kind certification focuses on best practices and insights to deploy, manage and maintain HYCU multi-cloud data management solutions. The first certification available today in which partners are already starting to be certified focuses on HYCU support for enterprise cloud data protection in Nutanix and VMware environments.

“Since introducing HYCU’s purpose built backup as a service offerings and HYCU Protégé for multi-cloud data management, our partners and customers have asked us for insights, best practices and ways to help them make the most of their investments in HYCU solutions,” said Simon Taylor, CEO at HYCU. “We’re proud to deliver what we know will be exactly what both partners and customers have been asking for, an easy to access library of actionable and practical insights to simplifying their IT infrastructures and saving invaluable time and resources. And at a time when online learning has become the norm, we are proud to introduce a certification program that, like HYCU solutions, won’t require months of sitting in a classroom.”

Kristian Wæraas, Sr. Presales Engineer for Cloud Solutions at Exclusive Networks and recent certification program recipient added, “I even learned a few more things by taking the exam, things that I thought I already knew. That’s what I have come to expect from HYCU. They are always building to improve their products.”

The new HYCU Learning Center is available directly from the HYCU Support Portal. Registered users will have access to the latest insights from both partners and customers, access to the HYCU online lab for hands-on experience, as well as 1:1 tutorials and a library of video content. The HYCU Enterprise Cloud Admin Certification is available free of charge through the end of the year.

“HYCU continues to impress with the way in which they work with partners and customers,” said Philippe Nicolas, Principal and Founder, Coldago Research. “While their solutions are easy to use, deploy and manage, they know that customers and partners are always looking for best practices and ways to learn how to better use their solutions. The new Learning Center and certification program is a good way to ensure they deliver the value that customers and partners expect.”

To learn more how The HYCU Learning Center or certification program can help with your multi-cloud management, migration, protection and disaster recovery, visit https://support.hycu.com/hc/en-us or contact enablement@hycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

