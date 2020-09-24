Widen Named Best Digital Asset Management Platform in MarTech Breakthrough Awards 2020

Widen breaks through the market with a first-of-its-kind DAM+PIM solution and serves more than one million users and counting

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen announced that it has been named the Best Digital Asset Management Platform in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards 2020. Widen clinched the win with its new product information management (PIM) solution, which enables brands to assemble and distribute marketing copy, specs, and assets for e-commerce. Widen’s combined DAM+PIM solution is enabling brands in manufacturing, consumer goods, and retail to pilot their omnichannel strategy through the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Widen breaks through the DAM market with a centralized platform for executing an omnichannel strategy, and their platform is a game-changer for retailers and manufacturers as they navigate an increasingly e-commerce focused experience,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “This MarTech Breakthrough Award is Widen’s second consecutive award win and we are thrilled to once again recognize the Company as a leading innovator in the MarTech space.”

Founded 72 years ago as a print and prepress provider, Widen led the development of cloud-based DAM in the 1990s and 2000s. Today, Widen’s software enables brands to plan, create, manage, publish, and analyze content across channels. It also empowers marketing teams to be efficient, agile, and focused in their efforts to build brands and connect with audiences. The DAM+PIM solution has broadened Widen’s repertoire with tools for creating accurate, content-rich product listings for e-commerce sites.

Today, Widen is trusted by more than 670 iconic brands with over 55 million assets under management. Its technology serves 660,000 registered users in 175 countries and more than one million total users, counting the dealers, wholesalers, agencies, and other partners who depend on the platform. Several world-renowned brands have joined the Widen Community in 2020, including Campbell Soup Company, T-Mobile, and Zurich Insurance.

In its hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, Widen is known for its innovative culture, community outreach, and high employee retention rate. Six years in a row, Widen has been certified as a WorldBlu Freedom-Centered Workplace™ for practicing organizational democracy. In addition, Widen was named one of Wisconsin State Journal’s Top Workplaces in 2020 based on a scientific survey of 7,520 employees at 63 employers in metro Madison.

In addition to launching its DAM+PIM solution, Widen introduced other innovations and offerings in 2020 including:

Upload Experience v2.0 , a guided process with improved upload profiles and a metadata importer.

, a guided process with improved upload profiles and a metadata importer. Related Assets, which enables users to search for assets similar to one they’re viewing.

which enables users to search for assets similar to one they’re viewing. Design Services, a design team that helps customers optimize site functionality, UX, and adoption.

a design team that helps customers optimize site functionality, UX, and adoption. New integrations for e-commerce syndication and through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) .

“The past six months have put our team and our customers through the ringer. I’m inspired by the way our DAM community has stepped up to the challenges of life and business in a pandemic,” said Jake Athey, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Widen. “No matter what lies ahead, we’re committed to helping our customers do their best work.”

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions and has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 660 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, Crayola, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, New Balance, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Visit www.widen.com .

