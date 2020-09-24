DraftKings Deepens its Presence in Colorado with New Colorado Rockies Deal and Opening of Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that the Company has reached an agreement with the Colorado Rockies to be named both the franchise’s Official Daily Fantasy Operator and the franchise’s first Official Sports Betting Operator. Separately, DraftKings also announced that it has set September 25, 2020, as the grand opening date for DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado.



“We are proud to grow our presence in Colorado both in announcing our latest deal with the Rockies and also look forward to soon officially opening the doors to our newest retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort,” said Matt Kalish, Co-Founder and President, DraftKings North America. “In the short span since launching our top-rated mobile sportsbook app in Colorado this past May, Coloradans have proven to be among our most engaged customers, which makes our deepened connection to the state through these collaborations all the more exciting.”

In addition to in-stadium branding rights, DraftKings is also receiving a license to utilize Rockies trademarks and logos. Furthermore, the Rockies and DraftKings will collaborate to develop a digital content series featuring Rockies’ player appearances on DraftKings’ original “The Sweat” program, along with podcasts, live videos and more.



“All of us at the Colorado Rockies are thrilled to take this exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with DraftKings,” said Walker Monfort, Rockies’ Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Expanding on our current deal for daily fantasy sports will only enhance what we’ve built with DraftKings up to this point. Tying our brand to an early industry leader in the new frontier of legalized sports betting will be a great new endeavor for both parties.”

The retail sportsbook located within the Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado is set to officially open on Friday, September 25, and will provide sports bettors with an optimal viewing and hospitality experience. Equipped with more than 40 televisions, large video boards dedicated to displaying odds, several self-service betting kiosks and a full-service American sports bar and restaurant, the entire location is designed with the modern fan in mind.

“The new DraftKings retail sportsbook location is the perfect addition to their mobile betting access we launched earlier this summer,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “The space has over 40 large TVs and multiple odds boards, a large full-service bar with 22 seats, a VIP area, and a great new menu featuring American pub-style fare with a Colorado twist, including our famous short rib stacker with house-made chips, an artisan BLT with a poached egg, and carnitas tacos. There is nothing like it in Black Hawk and we are excited to become Colorado’s new home for all sports.”

DraftKings has offered daily fantasy contests in Colorado since 2012 and launched its top-rated sportsbook app in the state in May 2020. All DraftKings apps across daily fantasy, sportsbook and casino are available for download here .



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC, formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

About Mardi Gras, Golden Gulch and Golden Gates Casinos Black Hawk

Mardi Gras, Golden Gulch and Golden Gates Casino are located in the heart of Black Hawk, CO. The trio of casinos is owned and operated by Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc, which acquired the properties in early 2020, and deliver a complete casino gaming experience to our players. All three casinos combined offer more than 650 loose slots, 33 exciting table games, and Black Hawk’s best poker parlour. For more information, visit www.goldenmardigras.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews



